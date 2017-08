Former Greens leader Bob Brown's criticism is personally hurtful and damages the party, says Senator Lee Rhiannon.

NSW Greens senator Lee Rhiannon has accused former leader Bob Brown of damaging the party by speaking out against her.

Dr Brown has told the ABC's Four Corners program, in a story to air on Monday night, Senator Rhiannon is a "team wrecker" and should retire.

"Our (NSW) stance on party structure earnt the ire of Bob Brown and he periodically comes out and attacks me - the attacks are not only hurtful, they damage the Australian Greens," Senator Rhiannon said in a statement.