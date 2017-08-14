Gold Coast fullback Jarryd Hayne could depart the club following his falling out with coach Neil Henry.

Jarryd Hayne's future at the Gold Coast will be decided on Monday when he enters crisis talks with coach Neil Henry over their public falling out.

The Hayne Plane could take off from Queensland's glitter strip following his strongly-worded criticism of Henry in the wake of the Titans' 42-16 defeat to St George Illawarra on Saturday.

Hayne told News Corp that he would depart the club if Henry wanted him gone and claimed his coach did not speak to him in the week leading up to their loss to the Dragons.

Henry reportedly delivered a 'him or me' ultimatum to the club's directors in the lead up to the clash, claiming that they couldn't work together.

Titans chairwoman Rebecca Frizelle and CEO Graham Annesley will mediate the peace talks between the pair in an effort to repair relations.

Both Hayne and Henry have a year to run on their contracts however it now appears untenable that both will remain at the club beyond 2017.

Hayne has been criticised for his performance in 2017 while pulling in a marquee salary, reportedly worth $1.2 million.

Hayne said he would speak to his manager about possibly seeking an early release and to gauge his options.

The NSW State of Origin representative has few options with most clubs under pressure to get under the salary cap.

Brisbane and Queensland great Darren Lockyer on Sunday said he couldn't see how both could work together and that their relationship seemed unworkable.