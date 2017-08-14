Ian Narev led CBA to record profits and increasing shareholder returns, but his tenure as chief executive also featured some notable low points.

Ian Narev oversaw a period of record profits and increasing shareholder returns, but his tenure as chief executive of Commonwealth Bank has also featured some notable low points.

* FINANCIAL PLANNING

The bank has offered $31 million to date in compensation to customers who lost out as a result of its poor financial advice or incorrectly imposed fees.

CBA received 22,797 expressions of interest from customers concerned about their treatment between September 2003 and July 2012.

* COMMINSURE

Commonwealth Bank's insurance arm was in 2016 accused by its former chief medical officer of pressuring doctors to alter medical opinions so it could deny life insurance claims.

The corporate watchdog this year cleared CommInsure - which has since been put up for sale - of pressuring doctors and altering documents but said some of its practices were "clearly out of step with community expectations".

* REMUNERATION

Shareholders delivered a so-called "first strike" against the bank's executive pay policy at the 2016 AGM, with nearly 49 per cent voting against the remuneration report in protest against the scandals.

* AUSTRAC ALLEGATIONS

AUSTRAC filed civil proceedings in the Federal Court on August 3 alleging Commonwealth Bank breached money-laundering and terrorism-financing laws due to a failure to provide necessary on-time reports in more than 53,000 transactions.

CBA says there was no intent in the alleged breaches but corporate watchdog ASIC is now looking at whether the bank breached the Corporations Act or its continuous disclosure obligations by not making the 2015 incidents public.

* INSURANCE

Commonwealth Bank will refund about $10 million to more than 65,000 customers after selling them unsuitable consumer credit insurance with credit cards, personal loans, home loans and car loans..

The bank is also refunding about $586,000 in premiums after overinsuring about 10,000 customers against their Commonwealth Bank home loan.