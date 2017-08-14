Tasmania's hospitals are being pushed to the limit due to an influx of people struck down by the flu across the state.

The Royal Hobart Hospital is being pushed to the limit with an influx of people needing treatment for breathing problems caused by the flu.

The hospital is under strain and to meet demand is staffing additional 24-hour wards, while Launceston General Hospital and the North West Regional Hospital are also operating at high capacity.

"The (Hobart) hospital is currently unable to achieve its expected levels of patient discharge, and against peaking demand, that means we are having to call in additional staff and make available additional treatment areas," Tasmanian Health Service CEO Nicola Dymond said on Monday.