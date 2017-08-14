Playmaker Ben Hunt has endorsed Kodi Nikorima (pic) as Brisbane's long term halfback. (AAP)

Ben Hunt has endorsed Kodi Nikorima as Brisbane's long term No.7 but does not feel pressure ahead of their clash with his future NRL club St George Illawarra.

Ben Hunt has endorsed Kodi Nikorima as Brisbane's long term halfback as he prepares for Friday night's NRL clash with his future club St George Illawarra.

Hunt admitted he would rather start at No.7 but has backed Wayne Bennett's decision to shift Nikorima to halfback for the rest of the season.

Hunt is the Dragons' $6 million man from next year but will line up against his future club at Suncorp Stadium on the bench as back-up hooker.

Brisbane have cruised into the top two starting Sam Thaiday at No.9 before replacing him with Hunt after 20 minutes following regular rake Andrew McCullough's season ending knee injury a fortnight ago.

Hunt said Nikorima had slotted effortlessly into the halves with Anthony Milford and didn't expect to see that changing any time soon.

"Kodi is the right option going forward," Hunt said.

"He has shown that this year. He has played nine games in the halves and won them all.

"He has a lot to work on and improve on but he's definitely the right option."

Hunt said he was unconcerned by his future club's patchy form.

The Dragons are in ninth spot after a promising start to the season.

"I have watched a few of their games this year and they have a quality side," Hunt said.

"I don't know if they are too wobbly.

"I know they are fighting to get into the top eight but I believe they have a quality side going into the future."

Hunt didn't want to talk up his clash with his future club.

"I am a Bronco for the rest of the year and this game is no different," he said.