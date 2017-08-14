India are on track for another massive Test win over Sri Lanka, who are in huge strife at 4-82 in their second innings and still 270 runs behind in Pallekele.

Paceman Mohammed Shami struck twice as India closed in on a massive win on day three of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The beleaguered hosts were 4-82 in their second innings at lunch, still trailing by 270 runs after being made to follow on and facing a 3-0 whitewash against the world's No.1-ranked team.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten on 26 while former skipper Angelo Mathews was 17 not out at the break.

After heavy defeats in Galle and Colombo inside four days, Sri Lanka's hopes of avoiding an innings loss rested on a solid start but Ravi Ashwin dampened their hopes when he struck in his first over of the day.

The off-spinner sent back opener Dimuth Karunaratne for 16 after Sri Lanka had resumed on 1-19.

The left-hander was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip after getting a thick edge to a turning delivery.

Nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara was soon caught behind off Shami and the right-arm paceman also dismissed Kusal Mendis for 12 to reduce the hosts to 4-39.

Chandimal and Mathews have added 43 in their unbroken fifth wicket stand and any hopes of a Sri Lankan fightback will rest on the two experienced right-handed batsmen.