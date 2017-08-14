India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped

The selectors made seven changes to the squad and have overlooked Yuvraj after the 35-year-old managed just 109 runs in his last six one-day international innings.

The visitors will also be without spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with pacemen Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who have been a part of the ongoing test series in Sri Lanka.

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey was included in the 15-man squad after recovering from an injury and scoring 307 runs for the A team in South Africa last month.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, who has been named the vice-captain, returned to the squad after being rested for the series against West Indies. KL Rahul was included in the limited-overs side for the first time since February.

Virat Kohli-led India will play five ODIs and one Twenty20 in Sri Lanka starting Aug. 20.

Full squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)