India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped

The visitors will also be without spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with pacemen Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who have been a part of the ongoing test series in Sri Lanka.
Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey was included in the 15-man squad after recovering from an injury and scoring 307 runs for the A team in South Africa last month.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, who has been named the vice-captain, returned to the squad after being rested for the series against West Indies. KL Rahul was included in the limited-overs side for the first time since February.
Virat Kohli-led India will play five ODIs and one Twenty20 in Sri Lanka starting Aug. 20.
Full squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)