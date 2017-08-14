Ian Narev and other senior Commonwealth Bank executives should face a separate parliamentary inquiry given the extent of money-laundering allegations, federal Labor is demanding.

While executives from the big four banks are due to face the House of Representatives economics committee in October, CBA should be hauled before it in the next couple of weeks because of the seriousness of these allegations, opposition frontbencher Matt Thistlethwaite says.

"We talking about 54,000 alleged breaches here, totalling somewhere close to $9 billion of financial transactions, most of that money beings sent offshore in suspicious transactions," he told Sky News on Monday.