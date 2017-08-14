Members of the federal Labor caucus are all clear of any citizenship problems due to checks before they run for parliament, says the party's national secretary.

Labor's national secretary says every member of the federal caucus has been elected properly.

Noah Carroll said a critical part of the ALP candidate process was the requirement to declare the citizenship status of parents and grandparents.

"Where there are any issues with respect to dual citizenship - potential or otherwise - candidates are required to take all reasonable steps to renounce and satisfy the requirements of Section 44," Mr Carroll said.

That section of the constitution bans any dual citizens from parliament.

"A candidate will not be nominated by the ALP without being cleared through this process," Mr Carroll said.

"We are confident every member of the Labor caucus has been properly elected."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday invited Bill Shorten to bring forward the names of any Labor MPs who could have questions about their eligibility, so the High Court could test it.

Mr Shorten wrote back declining the offer, saying Labor had the "strictest processes in place".