Labor wants to lower the threshold for private companies having to publicly reveal their tax affairs from a turnover of $200 million to $100 million.

Federal Labor wants to force hundreds of Australia's biggest private companies to be open about their affairs to ensure they are paying their fair share of tax.

The opposition will pursue a private bill in the Senate to require private companies with more than $100 million in turnover to release their tax information to the public annually.

Shadow assistant treasurer Andrew Leigh said in a "dodgy deal" between the Liberals and the Greens in December 2015 the transparency threshold was raised from $100 million to $200 million, taking two-thirds of private companies out of the spotlight.