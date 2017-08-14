Brisbane star Dayne Zorko says there's plenty of energy at the club despite sitting last on the AFL ladder.

The young Lions are roaring in what are normally the dog days of August for a club at the bottom of the AFL ladder.

Far from wanting the end of the season to come, Brisbane star Dayne Zorko says they wish they had more than two games to play.

Chris Fagan has impressed in his first season as Brisbane coach and his foundation work is paying big dividends.

Since the bye, the Lions have won four games - better than five other teams.

They had a massive upset win over Essendon at Etihad Stadium, a performance that has come back to haunt the Bombers as they now sit outside the top eight.

The Lions belted Gold Coast at home last Saturday and they present a tricky assignment for Melbourne this Sunday at the MCG.

The Demons will start favourites, but Brisbane keep showing they cannot be taken lightly.

"It's not often you get to this stage of the year being last on the ladder and you want the season to keep going, but the energy is really high around the club," Zorko said.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm, and I think we're just looking forward to each week and getting another chance to implement our game-plan and try to get a win."

Youngsters such as Eric Hipwood and Harris Andrews are showcasing their potential, while the likes of Nick Robertson have improved this season.

Brisbane are on five wins, the same as North Melbourne and Carlton.

After Melbourne, Brisbane will end their season against the Kangaroos and that match will probably decide who finishes last.

"I hope teams don't just think they can roll us ... I hope there's an element of, 'we really need to play well otherwise Brisbane could catch us off our guard'," Zorko said.

"That's definitely something we wanted to achieve coming into the season. Not saying it's there at the moment, I'm hopefully feeling teams have to play at their best against us.

"Hopefully we can give Melbourne a really good challenge, and for our sake, we'd love another win.

"We love the feeling at the moment wins create."