Government backbencher Julian Leeser on Monday moved a motion in the lower house calling on Pyongyang to abandon its missile and nuclear program and abide by multiple United Nations resolutions.

It also encouraged China to pressure North Korea to adhere to international agreements and begin constructive talks to permanently dismantle its nuclear capabilities.