Outdoor and digital advertising group oOh!Media's half-year profit has lifted 22.5 per cent thanks to strong revenue growth in an increasingly digital advertising environment.

The company's net profit for the six months to June 30 of $7.3 million came on the back of revenue of $173 million, which was up 18 per cent on the previous corresponding period.

The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 4.5 cents per share interim, up half a cent on the previous year.