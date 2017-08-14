Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says the neutral venue of Ballarat won't be a factor in Saturday's AFL game against the Western Bulldogs.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley isn't sure if playing the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat is a bonus for his AFL club.

The Victorian city will host its first AFL game on Saturday when the ninth-placed Dogs host sixth-placed Port.

While a Bulldogs home game, the venue is neutral as neither side has played there.

Asked if it was a bonus to meet the Dogs there rather than their Melbourne home ground, Etihad Stadium, Hinkley replied: "Is it? I'm not too sure."

"I love Ballarat and have been there a couple of times, it gets pretty cold up there sometimes," Hinkley told reporters after Port's 27-point win against Collingwood on Sunday.

Hinkley's Port are four premiership points ahead of the Bulldogs on the ladder entering the Ballarat fixture.

"Wherever we play them, it's not going to be the issue," he said.

"It's how we compete with them, and they are a pretty fierce group when they're up and about. They have been playing some strong footy again.

"Both teams are desperate to play a part in the finals and that is going to make it a pretty willing game, I would have thought."