Port Adelaide are welcoming the challenge of stepping on unfamiliar turf at Ballarat to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Victorian city will host its first AFL game on Saturday when the Western Bulldogs meet Port in a finals-shaping fixture.

"It will probably have a real community, country feel; it should be a good place to play," Power assistant coach Aaron Greaves told reporters on Monday.

"We have got a couple of guys that have come from North Ballarat ... the first thing everyone says is, it's cold.

"But it's actually a really good venue. They have built some new facilities and stands.

"We will get there on Friday and have a bit of a kick and catch and look forward to playing there."

Sixth-placed Port are one win ahead of the ninth-placed Bulldogs, who could slip out of finals contention with a loss.

"It's that time of year when there is no margin for error," Greaves said.

"We know how tight the ladder positions are, we know what every team is playing for."

The Power expect defenders Jack Hombsch (hip) and Matthew Broadbent (ankle) to press for returns, most likely in state league ranks.

Both missed Port's plucky 27-point win against Collingwood on Sunday.

"A couple of things going into the game were getting our contested footy right and to get some real pressure on the opposition," Greaves said.

"We felt we made some real growth in those areas. There was some improvement there.

"But we have still got a lot more room to keep growing over the next few weeks, a few areas of our game where we think we can get much better."