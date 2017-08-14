Protests as opposition insists Kenyan election was stolen

SBS World News Radio: Kenya's opposition leader has urged his supporters not to go to work after what he claims was a "rigged" election.

Raila Odinga is refusing to accept the result that returned incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta to the presidency.

Protests have been held in Raila Odinga's strongholds within the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Defiant and furious, the opposition leader says he believes he was robbed of victory in the country's presidential election.

And in his first appearance since losing the election, Mr Odinga has accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of murdering his supporters.

"What happened yesterday here in Kibera, Mathare, Kisumu and everywhere else, we had foreseen it happening three weeks ago. We produced evidence that they were coming to kill our people here. We gave out the details, and they claimed it was false. We said there was a special unit from the military which was already set aside by Jubilee because they knew they were going to be defeated and, after being defeated, they were going to steal the election. That's the reason they have come to kill our people. They are shooting them and taking them in sacks."

Mr Odinga says he vehemently rejects the elections and wants the incumbent stripped of power.

But most Kenyans have accepted the result, while international observers have declared the process broadly free and fair.

The election commission has also dismissed claims the ballot was hacked or rigged.

But opposition official James Orengo insists the opposition can prove otherwise.

"And we are going to show, we are going to show, how this election was stolen. We are going to show. So when we call you to action, peaceful action, don't stay behind, don't stay behind, don't stay behind!"

There have been violent protests since Kenyatta Uhuru was re-elected as president.

A Kenyan human-rights group says at least 24 people have been killed.

Damaglyn Marube says her eight-year-old daughter was one of the victims.

She is demanding answers from the Kenyan government.

"My child went outside to play with other children while I was washing clothes. In no time, I saw another child running towards me and tell me my child has been shot and she's dead, lying on the floor. When I got to where she was, I found her lifeless body lying on the floor. I am urging the government to investigate how my child got killed and justice to be done."