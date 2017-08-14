Western Bulldogs could regain Jason Johannisen for Saturday's AFL clash against Port Adelaide. (AAP)

The Western Bulldogs could regain key duo Jason Johannisen and Dale Morris for Saturday's key AFL clash against Port Adelaide.

The Dogs, currently ninth with an 11-9 record, will attempt to get their premiership defence back on track after last weekend's 48-point loss to Greater Western Sydney when they face Port Adelaide in Ballarat on Saturday.

Johannisen (hamstring) has been missing since round 19, while Morris broke his arm a week before against Gold Coast and underwent surgery.

"Jason Johannisen didn't quite pass our final fitness test going into the main training session last week," club physiotherapist Chris Bell said.

"He completed a good footy session on the weekend and got through that really well so we'll look at him this week.

"If he completes our main training session as we've got planned he'll be available this weekend."

Morris, a 239-game veteran renowned for his ability to quickly recover from injury, would be a welcome addition to an undermanned back line exposed by the Giants' tall forwards.

"He's back into full training this week which is fantastic," Bell said.

"We've just got to tick some final boxes with Dale but we're all optimistic he's going to be available to play this weekend."

Both will undergo fitness tests later in the week.

In further good news for the Dogs, high-profile forward Tom Boyd (mental health) and ruckman Tom Campbell (abdominal strain) are in line to play in the VFL this weekend.