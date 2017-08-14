Blake Ferguson (centre) has been cleared of a shoulder injury and is set to play on Saturday. (AAP)

Sydney Roosters winger Blake Ferguson has been cleared of a shoulder injury and is set to face the Wests Tigers on Saturday.

The Sydney Roosters have avoided a back-three injury crisis with winger Blake Ferguson cleared of a shoulder problem.

The Roosters on Monday gave Ferguson the all-clear for Saturday's NRL clash with the Wests Tigers despite hitting the turf awkwardly after catching a bomb in last weekend's loss to Melbourne.

"It looked pretty nasty there, I think he was probably in shock more than anything, coming down that hard," skipper Boyd Cordner said.

"I think he was checking to see if it was still there.

"He's had physio and I don't think it's too serious."

The loss of Ferguson would have been a big blow to the Roosters just three games out from the finals with fullback Michael Gordon (pectoral) and winger Daniel Tupou (groin) on the sidelines.

Gordon is due back in the next two weeks while Tupou is hopeful of being back for the first week of the finals.

"I thought he popped his shoulder when he first did it," halfback Mitchell Pearce said.

"Luckily it's not, it would have been a real struggle losing both wingers going into the finals. Having him on board is going to be huge."