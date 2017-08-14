Once again, Sally Pearson was the star of the show for Australia at a global athletics competition. (AAP)

Sally Pearson and Dani Stevens have delivered for Australia with medals at the world athletics championships.

Once again, yet again, Sally Pearson was the star of the show for Australia at a global track and field championships.

And she's not finished yet.

The sprint hurdler will be the headline act at next year's Commonwealth Games on home soil on the Gold Coast.

After winning a second world 100m hurdles title in in London in commanding style on Saturday to go with her 2012 Olympic crown, the self-coached Pearson revealed she intended to push on at the elite level until the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I love the idea of going to a third Olympics," said Pearson, who also won silver on her Games debut back in Beijing in 2008.

"I missed out in Rio 2016, so I'd love the idea of going to Tokyo, but that's another three years to go.

"It's a matter of whether my body can handle it.

"I'm 31 next month and it's a matter of whether my body can hold up.

"Being smarter and looking after myself - that's what got me here.

"Can I do it for another three years? I don't know. I'll tell you in three years."

Australian head coach Craig Hilliard reckons Pearson can definitely still be a serious contender in 2020.

"If her body is healthy and she is keen to do it, why not do it?" said Hilliard.

"If Sally wants to do it, she'll do it. It's as simple as that.

"If her body is healthy they are the only two ingredients.

"If she is still loving the sport then Sally keeps going."

The Australian team had only five top-eight finishes in London, down from nine at the 2016 Rio Olympics - topped by Pearson's gold in the 100m hurdles and silver to Dani Stevens in the women's discus.

But Hilliard remained confident of a good showing at next year's home Commonwealth Games.

"I'm satisfied," he said.

"The performances of Sally and Dani were sensational.

"We didn't quite get the number of top eights we were after but we've got some young kids coming through."

Among that group were 20-year-old pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall, long jumper Brooke Stratton and walker Dane Bird-Smith.