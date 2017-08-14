Adam Scott is looking forward to a five-week rest and the birth of his second child after a frustrating 2017 season on the US PGA Tour and in the majors.

Adam Scott is already looking ahead to a more normal schedule next year, lamenting his "consistently average" 2017 season which likely came to an early end at the US PGA Championship.

The former world No.1 produced an even-par 71 final round at Quail Hollow on Sunday, but his eight-over total of 292 left him tied 61st and 16 shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

Scott will miss the first two big FedEx Cup playoffs events to be with wife Marie for the birth of their second child due August 19.

At 61st on the FedEx standings, he's unlikely to remain within the top-70 who will qualify for his intended return at the BMW Championship in September - meaning his season is effectively over.

But Scott welcomed a five-week rest on the Gold Coast after a lacklustre year saw him slip from world No.7 to No.17 on the back of just four top-10s on Tour.

"The thought of spending some time with my family, in a very exciting time for us, is really attractive at the moment. Sometimes these forced rests they can be a really good thing for you," Scott told AAP.

The 37-year-old Scott failed to back up from two wins and two-runner ups on Tour last year, but 2017 did yield nine top-15 finishes from 15 events.

Scott tied for ninth at the Masters at Augusta and sixth at the Players Championship, but missed the cut at June's US Open and tied for 22nd at the British Open.

The 2013 Masters champion has played the tournament before each major in 2017 to counteract spending long periods at his Gold Coast and Switzerland bases during his wife's pregnancy.

"Consistently average," said Scott, describing his season.

"There has been good golf but I only play three rounds of it; I always (had) one round where I was on the back foot."

"There's no one to blame but me, but (moving around) hasn't allowed me to practice exactly how I want," he said.

But Scott said a return to his preferred Bahamas location as his base could reignite his form for the 2018 season.

"I'll be back on a normal schedule," said Scott.

"A little more structure will be good; less moving around.

"That's what it was like when I went there (the Bahamas) in 2011; a lot of consistency came into the game."

The 13-time Tour winner is likely return at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey, starting September 26.