White Houses aides have been dispatched to the morning news shows to explain President Donald Trump's criticised response to the clashes in Virginia.

The White House has scrambled to elaborate on President Donald Trump's response to deadly, race-fuelled clashes in Charlottesville as he came under bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning white supremacists and other hate groups immediately after the altercations.

As the criticism grew, White Houses aides were dispatched to the morning news shows on Sunday, yet they struggled at times to explain the president's position.

A new White House statement explicitly denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups but it was attributed to a "spokesperson", not the president.

After a car ploughed into anti-racist counter-protesters in the Virginia town on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, condemning "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides".

The White House statement on Sunday went further: "The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups."

Trump's national security adviser, HR McMaster, told ABC on Sunday he considered the attack to be terrorism.

The president's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, defended the president's initial statement by suggesting some of the counter-protesters were violent, too.

But when pressed during an interview on CNN, he specifically condemned the racist groups.

Vice-President Mike Pence was asked about the clashes during a news conference during a visit to Colombia and said "these dangerous fringe groups" had no place in American public life.

The president's daughter and White House aide, Ivanka Trump, tweeted on Sunday: "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis."

On Saturday, Republicans joined Democrats in criticising the president for not specifically calling out white nationalists.

Republican senator Cory Gardner tweeted: "Mr President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism."

Republican senator Marco Rubio added: "Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It's the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be."

Charlottesville mayor Michael Signer, a Democrat, slammed Trump's stance toward hate groups, saying on NBC he hoped Trump "looks himself in the mirror and thinks very deeply about who he consorted with".

"Old saying: when you dance with the devil, the devil doesn't change, the devil changes you," Signer said.