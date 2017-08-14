Fresh concerns about Pauline Hanson and One Nation have been referred to the AEC. (AAP)

After conducting his own inquiries, Labor senator Murray Watt has raised fresh concerns about the behaviour of One Nation.

A Labor senator has referred fresh electoral misconduct allegations involving Pauline Hanson and her One Nation party to authorities.

Murray Watt has been scrutinising One Nation's disclosure returns from the 2015 Queensland state election and reported discrepancies to Queensland police and the Australian Electoral Commission.

"I would be hopeful that these allegations can be looked at quickly so that people can have confidence that their politicians are actually complying with the law," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

"If these allegations are true, it's just further evidence that Senator Hanson is really just in politics for herself."