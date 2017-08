The South Australian government has contracted a solar thermal power plant to provide all of the government's energy needs.

A proposed solar thermal power plant in South Australia's mid-north has been contracted to supply all the state government's power needs.

Work on the $650 million SolarReserve facility will start in 2018, creating 650 construction jobs and 50 ongoing positions.

The state government says the 150 megawatt plant, to be ready in 2020, will be the biggest of its kind in the world and will dispatch energy to the grid even when the sun isn't shining.