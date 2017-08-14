Jordan Spieth could be bringing the British Open trophy to Australia this November. (AAP)

Australian fans are set to welcome two of golf's most famous trophies with British Open champion Jordan Spieth looking to bring the Claret Jug to Sydney in November.

Two weeks before claiming a three-shot Open victory at Royal Birkdale in July, Spieth confirmed he'll defend his Australian Open title after beating locals Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall in a sudden-death playoff at Royal Sydney last year.

Speaking at the US PGA Championship in North Carolina on Sunday, the American world No.2 said he was looking into the logistics of bringing the 144-year-old silver trophy to Australia.

"Sure; it's a matter of convenience but I'll be travelling most places with it," Spieth told AAP.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia will headline the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines the week after and the Spanish world No.5 says he'll "definitely bring the green jacket with me to the Gold Coast."

"It's a little easier to pack a jacket than the jug; it comes in a big hard-case," Spieth said with a smile about the 20-inch, 2.5kg trophy.

The 24-year-old Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters and US Open, will return for the November 23 event at The Australian Golf Club, the site of his six-shot 2014 Australian Open win, as he looks to claim a third Stonehaven Cup.

The Texan also finished runner-up to Matt Jones at the 2015 Open at The Australian.

"Going back to The Australian; I love that golf course. I love staying at The Star (casino) and going to cool restaurants," Spieth said.

"Sydney is one of my favourite places I've ever been."