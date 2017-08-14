Manly prop Martin Taupau is facing a $1500 fine for his tackle on Wests Tigers' Matt McIlwrick. (AAP)

Manly's NRL finals bid has received a boost with prop Martin Taupau escaping a ban for a high tackle on Wests Tigers hooker Matt McIlwrick.

Taupau is facing a $1500 fine after his tackle in the first half of the Sea Eagles' loss on Sunday was deemed careless by the match review panel on Monday.

The star prop made contact with McIlwrick's head with a swinging arm as the No.9 ran from dummy-half in the 17th minute.

New Zealand international Taupau risked a ban due to a poor record having been rubbed out for two games in March for a shoulder charge.

The Sea Eagles' top-four hopes took a major hit with the 30-26 loss at Leichhardt Oval.

They sit in seventh with three games remaining and are vulnerable to missing the finals.

Meanwhile, Warriors prop Ben Matulino faces a two-match suspension for a shoulder charge on Canberra lock Elliott Whitehead.

Matulino is set to miss matches against South Sydney and the Sea Eagles before being available for their final-round clash with the Tigers.

The Warriors sit in 12th place and out of finals contention.