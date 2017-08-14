Labor says Treasurer Scott Morrison has been reduced to "lies and scare campaigns" on tax because he can't articulate his own policies.

Labor has dismissed unpublished modelling of its tax policies as another dishonest scare campaign by the Turnbull government.

Treasurer Scott Morrison on Monday used a report in News Corp publications of "new modelling" by the Parliamentary Budget Office and Treasury to predict a "tax winter" if Bill Shorten ever became prime minister.

The report claimed families and small business would feel the brunt of a $167 billion tax hit by a Shorten government.

Mr Morrison labelled Labor's planned taxes on family trusts, investment, housing, lifting the top marginal tax rate and "secret" superannuation taxes as a "six shooter tax slug".

Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers described the treasurer as a "pathetic, diminished figure".

Mr Morrison was reduced to spending all of his time on "lies and scare campaigns" because he was unable to articulate or defend his own policies.

"Under Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison, we've got skyrocketing debt, we've got an unfair tax system, we've got tax concessions going to those Australians who need them least," Dr Chalmers told reporters in Canberra.

There was is a "mysterious absence" in Mr Morrison's claims of his own tax hike on low and middle and income Australians and the $21 billion in new taxes in the May budget.