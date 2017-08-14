Labor has been offered the opportunity to nominate any members or senators in its ranks that it sees as potentially having eligibility problems.

Malcolm Turnbull has written to Bill Shorten offering the Labor leader the opportunity to nominate caucus members who may have issues with dual citizenship.

The prime minister advised Mr Shorten in the letter the government was willing to support a reference of any Labor MPs to the High Court to test their eligibility under section 44 of the constitution.

The move followed Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's revelation on Monday he had been advised by the New Zealand high commission he could be a citizen by descent of that country.