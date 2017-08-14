Usain Bolt has said farewell to athletics with a lap of honour at the world championships in London. (AAP)

Usain Bolt took an emotional final bow on the track at the end of the world athletics championships in London before declaring there was no way he would return to sprinting.

After embarking on a lap of honour so slow that you could not believe that we were saying farewell to the world's fastest man, Bolt was asked by reporters whether he might change his mind.

"No, I've seen too many people come back and make things worse and shame themselves. I won't be one of those people who come back," Bolt said.

Twenty-four hours earlier, the 30-year-old Jamaican's matchless sprint career had ended painfully on the last leg of the 4x100 metres relay final as he crumpled to the ground in the London Stadium with a hamstring injury.

Bolt, who admitted it had been a terrible end of a "stressful" championship after also losing his 100m crown, said he had felt consoled on Sunday when someone told him "Muhammad Ali lost his last fight too - so don't be too stressed about it".

Already looking to the future, Bolt's said his management is talking to IAAF President Sebastian Coe about what he might be able to do for the sport in an ambassadorial capacity.

He also revealed that his coach Glen Mills, the sage of Jamaican athletics, wanted him to become his coaching assistant.

It was a wonderful night of celebration for athletics' greatest entertainer with Bolt honoured one last time at the stadium where he achieved the second of his three Olympic sprint doubles.

Coe and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, presented him with a piece of the 2012 track before he embarked on his celebration lap, slowly soaking up all the non-stop cheers from the 56,000 full house - all to a Bob Marley soundtrack.

He went over to the 200m and 100m start lines, knelt down and crossed himself.

"I was saying goodbye to my fans but to my events also," he said, admitting he had been close to tears.

And after taking rather longer than the 9.63 seconds it took him to win the 100m crown here in 2012, he eventually stopped at the finish line and gave everyone his trademark lightning bolt impression.

Before he had set off on the lap, he had told the crowd he just wanted to entertain and put on a show.

He did just that before getting a round of applause in the press room from "some of you guys who wrote bad things about me".

He was also adamant that he would "preach" to youngsters about avoiding performance-enhancing drugs.

"The sport hit rock bottom last year and the year before and now we're on the way back up," he said.

And his immediate aims? In typical Bolt fashion, he smiled and declared: "The first thing I'm going to do is have some fun. Have a party and have a drink. I need to chill."