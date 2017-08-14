Signout
  • Youtube: Megan Brasen (Youtube: Megan Brasen)
Show Grid
  • Boy hooks whale off NSW coast
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
A video of a young fisherman hooking a whale off the NSW coast is real, according to his father, who witnessed the encounter.
By
Abbie O'Brien

31 MINS AGO  UPDATED JUST NOW

Last Saturday, father and son Glenn and Nicholas Brasen endeavoured on one of their regular fishing trips in the town of Kingscliff on the NSW north coast.

But this trip was anything but regular.

Eleven-year-old Nicholas managed to hook a humpback whale.

"We weren't very far offshore but there were a couple of whales sort of frolicking around on top of the water, about 150 metres from us," father Glen Brasen told SBS World News.

"They disappeared, they went under, and we said 'where'd the whales go?' We didn't know where they went."

Moments later, one of the whales surfaced at the back of the boat, and Nicholas realised it was attached to his fishing rod.

"It obviously got its side fin or something hooked on the line," said Mr Brasen. 

"I broke the line straight away, as soon as I realised it was on the whale. It was only a light line; it broke like cotton."

He says the whale didn't seem bothered by what happened, and nor was his son. 

"He was very excited, of course.

"It seemed like a friendly situation, it didn’t seem hostile. They're just so massive, you know. It leaves such an impression on you.”

Related Reading
Passengers knocked out after whale hits boat in Whitsundays
A chartered fishing boat had a Moby Dick encounter when a whale slammed into it in Queensland's Whitsundays.
Shrinking whales signal disaster: study
Scientists have discovered that a dramatic drop in the size of whales was a predictor of the dramatic collapse in their numbers.
Rescuers racing to free beached humpback whale on NSW mid-north coast
A young humpback whale has been found on the New South Wales mid-north coast, prompting a rescue operation from wildlife agencies.

Advertisement