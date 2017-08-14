ODI all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will rejoin WA this summer, following the retirement of Adam Voges. (AAP)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will rejoin WA this summer, offsetting the loss of retired batsman Adam Voges.

WA coach Justin Langer is a happy man after successfully luring Australian ODI all-rounder Marcus Stoinis back home.

Stoinis was the big addition to WA's squad when the Warriors released their contract list on Monday.

The 27-year-old started his career in WA, before making the switch to Victoria in 2012 after struggling for opportunities at the Warriors.

The move worked wonders, with Stoinis becoming a key contributor in a powerful Bushrangers outfit.

His hot form was rewarded with selection in Australia's ODI and T20 squads in 2015.

Although he has only played three ODIs, he showcased his potential with an unbeaten 146 off 117 balls in Australia's six-run loss to NZ in January.

Stoinis followed that up with 42 in his next match.

Langer has been keen for Stoinis to return to WA for several years and he has finally been granted his wish.

The return of Stoinis comes at a critical time for the Warriors, who were in desperate need of a classy replacement to fill the void left by retired batsman Adam Voges.

"We're thrilled to have Marcus coming home to West Australia, not only because he's an extremely talented player but he's a great character as well," Langer said.

Paceman Ryan Duffield, Josh Nicholas and Liam O'Connor weren't offered new contracts, while Voges and Nathan Rimmington have retired.

WA have three players on Cricket Australia contracts - Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, and Mitchell Marsh.

The Warriors narrowly missed out on a spot in the Sheffield Shield final last season, and they finished fourth in the One-Day Cup.

WA's women's team - the Western Fury - added Sheldyn Cooper and Amy Edgar to their squad, with one spot still to be filled.

Australian internationals Nicole Bolton and Elyse Villani headline the squad.