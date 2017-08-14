West Coast can't become too reliant on goal-kicking ace Josh Kennedy as they build towards the AFL finals, says teammate Luke Shuey.

Star West Coast midfielder Luke Shuey says his side need to be careful they don't become over-reliant on Coleman medal leader Josh Kennedy.

Kennedy has starred since returning from an Achilles/calf injury, booting 26 goals in his past five AFL matches.

The 29-year-old has been able to achieve this despite the club's midfield struggling to generate enough forward-50m entries.

Kennedy's heroics are a big reason why West Coast are still in the finals hunt.

Shuey said Kennedy's hot form has been a huge plus for the side, but players have to be careful not to always seek out the star forward.

"He's got a bit of a presence about him, which sometimes hurts us I think," Shuey said.

"Sometimes we're a little bit too 'JK' conscious, but there could be worse blokes to be conscious about.

"For a guy who kicks so many goals and is our No.1 target, he's so team-orientated and selfless.

"It's pretty special that he's gone back to top spot in the Coleman race after missing five games or so.

"He'll be one of those players when you finish footy you'll look back and tell your kids and grandkids you were lucky enough to play with him."

West Coast's finals hopes go on the line when they take on GWS at Spotless Stadium on Saturday.