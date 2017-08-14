Western Force players in the Wallabies squad insist the fight to keep their Super Rugby franchise alive is still going.

Shocked Western Force stars say the players are sticking tight and believe the fight to save their Super Rugby team is not over.

Dane Haylett-Petty and lock Adam Coleman revealed the feelings of the six-strong Force contingent in the Wallabies squad in the wake of the Australian Rugby Union's decision to axe their Perth-based Super Rugby franchise.

"I suppose it's mixed emotions," said Haylett-Petty on Monday as the Wallabies prepared for their Bledisloe Cup opener against the All Blacks in Sydney on Saturday.

"I'm angry, confused, disappointed, but as a group we're really sticking tight and the process is not done yet."

His comments came shortly after Rugby WA gained an injunction order against the ARU decision while waiting to learn if it will be granted leave to appeal it in the NSW Supreme Court.

Coleman reinforced the united approach of the Force players and stressed he wouldn't be committing to another Super Rugby team until a definitive decision was made on the Force's future.

"I personally think the fight is not over yet and Dane believes that too and so does the rest of the WA rugby community," Coleman said.

Haylett-Petty emphasised he would not bear a grudge against any Force player who looked elsewhere for their future in the meantime.

"I don't think you could ever hold it against anyone for looking after themselves and there may be a few boys in that situation," Haylett-Petty said.

'"But I think hopefully this is resolved in the next few weeks and from chatting with a lot of the boys, the boys are willing to stay tight to the end."