A man suspected of stabbing a woman and her 18-year-old son is dead after crashing his car into a parked truck in Brisbane.

Police say a man went to a Forest Lake home about 3.30am on Monday and repeatedly stabbed the woman in the upper body, leaving her critically wounded.

Her 18-year-old son suffered multiple wounds to his arms and hands when he tried to stop the attack.

The man, 46, fled the scene.

Police believe it's his body they found in the wreckage of a car that slammed into a parked truck at nearby Wacol just before 4am.

They say the man was known to the woman, 37, and the teenager. Investigations into the two incidents continue.

The woman and teen were both taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital, the woman in a critical condition, and the teen listed as serious.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.