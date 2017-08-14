Commonwealth Games organisers are seeking 4000 volunteers for the opening and closing ceremonies. (AAP)

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games organisers are on the hunt for 4000 volunteer performers to join the cast for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Missed out on tickets to the opening ceremony for next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games?

Don't despair, you could find yourself part of the show rather than just watching it.

Games organisers are on the hunt for members of the public to join the volunteer cast for the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) announced on Monday they are seeking up to 4000 volunteers from the community to perform alongside professional artists.

It may require dressing up or overcoming the stage fright of performing in front of a packed stadium, but GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie said the opportunity is a once in a lifetime chance.

"To perform in such a high profile event is something they will remember forever," Mr Beattie said in a statement.

With tickets to the opening ceremony already sold out, earning a spot on the performance cast is one of the few remaining ways for the public to get themselves inside Carrara Stadium on April 4.

Applications are open now for aspiring cast members and close on Sunday September 3 with an audition process to follow in October.

Online application forms are available from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games website.