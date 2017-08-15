Gary Ablett is hoping he will be fit enough to play in final round of the home-and-away season. (AAP)

Gold Coast remain hopeful that star onballer Gary Ablett will play in their last game of the season.

Gary Ablett's ongoing hamstring problem means the Gold Coast star will miss their last AFL home game of the season against Essendon.

But the Suns remain hopeful he will return for their season-ending game on the road against Port Adelaide.

There is ongoing speculation that Ablett will try again to leave Gold Coast and return to Geelong.

The two-time Brownlow Medallist and former Suns captain has not played two games in a row since rounds 11-12.

"Gary is still going along a little bit slowly," Gold Coast football manager Marcus Ashcroft told the club website.

"I don't think he'll be available for this weekend, but we're holding some hope for our last game against Port Adelaide."

Meanwhile, Melbourne co-captain Jack Viney is on crutches and in doubt for Sunday's home game against Brisbane.

Last month, Viney had surgery to fix a plantar fascia problem in his foot and returned ahead of schedule.

He has played in Melbourne's last four matches.

Also, Richmond are confident that midfielder Josh Caddy will return from a hamstring injury in time for the finals.

They have ruled him out for the last two home-and-away rounds after he went off in the first quarter of Saturday's loss to Geelong.