The women's State of Origin match on September 2 will feature a star-studded lineup, despite the absence of Erin Phillips and Darcy Vescio.

Adelaide star Sarah Perkins and Carlton's Tayla Harris will have added incentive to unleash their long bombs at goal in the AFLW State of Origin match.

The September 2 clash at Etihad Stadium will feature nine-point supergoals from outside 50m, a regular feature of the men's pre-season matches.

While Erin Phillips and Darcy Vescio are unavailable, the Victoria v Allies match will feature top players such as Daisy Pearce, Katie Brennan and Steph Chiocci.