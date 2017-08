Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, the seemingly indomitable All Blacks locks, are ready for a physical challenge from the Wallabies.

All Blacks workhorse Sam Whitelock is aware but not alarmed by the threat posed by Wallabies locks Adam Coleman and Rory Arnold.

Whitelock expects his Australian counterparts to target him with plenty of aggression in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener at ANZ Stadium.

The veteran recently captained his Crusaders to their first Super Rugby title since 2008.