Emergency services were called to attent the scene at a major London tube station, Holborn, after they received reports of smoke filling the platform.

Passengers were evacuated from Holborn station shortly after 9am on Tuesday after a smoke alert on a Central Line train.

London Fire Brigade says two fire engines and 10 firefighters examined the area and that the incident was caused by "an overheated compressor on a train, not a fire".

The British Transport Police say they are investigating but indicated on Twitter the evacuation was caused by "a defective train".

The station has now reopened and service has resumed with severe delays.

It comes amid a day of travel chaos for British commuters, as a train hit buffers at King's Cross, and a partial derailment at Waterloo.

It happened less than a week after Oxford Circus tube station was closed because of smoke from an electrical fault.