ANZ has reported an unaudited third-quarter cash profit of $1.79 billion in a trading update light on detail.

The lender's trading update did not give details on how the result compared to the same period last year, but the unaudited cash profit was a 5.3 per cent improvement on the average of the first two quarters of the current financial year.

ANZ said net interest margin remained stable at 2.00 per cent and that residential mortgage lending had grown above system.