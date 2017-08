Experts say Australia is in the midst of its worst ever flu season, with more than 4000 cases recorded in Queensland just in the past week.

Australia is experiencing its worst ever flu season with the total number of cases so far exceeding 70,000.

In the past week alone there were more than 4000 notifications of influenza just in Queensland, taking the state's total to 19,216.

"It looks like we will again get the greatest number of notified cases in Australia we've ever seen," said Professor Paul Van Buynder from Gold Coast Health and the Immunisation Coalition.