Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal's preparation for the Tests against Australia was dealt a blow in a bizarre dressing-room incident that left him needing stitches.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal required stitches after a bizarre dressing-room incident that could have easily resulted in serious injury and put him in doubt for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Tamim, furious about being run out during a tune-up in Chittagong, reportedly hurled his bat at a glass door after storming off the field.

Tamim then opened the door, at which point the glass shattered. He lost his balance and fell over, suffering a bad cut to the midriff that required four stitches.

The left-hander, who scored a century in Bangladesh's maiden Test win over England last year, is expected to face Australia in the first Test that starts on August 27.

But he admitted it could easily have been far more serious.

"If anyone saw the state of my pads, they would know how dangerous the accident could have been," Tamim told The Daily Star.

"Thanks to Allah that I got off from such a dangerous situation. The injury is nothing serious, I am just thankful since the situation could have been bad.

"The injured area sometimes stretches the skin but it's nothing serious."

Bangladesh have conducted a five-week training camp in Dhaka as they prepare for their first Test series against Australia since 2006.

Meanwhile, Australia's sole tour game before the first Test may have to be shifted to another venue.

Parts of the cricket ground in Fatullah have been flooded with contaminated water from nearby factories, while heavy rain has made the situation worse.