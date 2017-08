Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has officially renounced his New Zealand citizenship. (AAP)

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has received the paperwork confirming he has renounced his New Zealand citizenship.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is no longer a New Zealand citizen.

Mr Joyce has been referred to the High Court to check whether his NZ citizenship by descent at the time of the 2016 election disqualifies him from sitting in the Australian parliament.

He received the paperwork confirming his renunciation on Tuesday.