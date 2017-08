A 12-year-old Perth boy is in hospital after being seriously injured in a dog attack.

A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with injuries to his face and body after he was attacked by a dog at a home in Perth's south.

The boy is in a stable condition, and the dog impounded, after the attack at Kenwick on Sunday night.

It is the second dog attack in the city's south in two weeks after a bull mastiff cross killed boarding kennel owner Sue Lopicich.