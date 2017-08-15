Stuart Broad needs five Test wickets to overhaul the great Ian Botham on England's all-time list. (AAP)

Stuart Broad needs five Test wickets to pass the man whose feats steeled him to deliver in the Ashes cauldron - Ian Botham.

Broad has the milestone in his sights as England prepare to face West Indies in a three-Test series, beginning on Thursday in Edgbaston.

The 31-year-old is four wickets short of Botham (383) on England's all-time list, with Broad's teammate James Anderson leading on 487 scalps.

The series against a raw Windies side looks the perfect opportunity for Broad to overtake "Beefy", arguably the country's most celebrated modern-day cricketer, and match the feat his pace partner Anderson managed in 2015 against the same opposition.

It would also have England's current attack occupying the top two spots on the list, and although Anderson is four years older than Broad there are hopefully plenty more wickets to collect.

Anderson is 13 wickets shy of 500, while Broad has 379.

"I remember when Jimmy overtook Beefy in Antigua and seeing how much that meant to him," Broad said.

"He's the biggest player England cricket has ever had, and actually having got to know him over the past few years he's a top guy as well.

"You realise how much he wants England to do well. You can see he is desperate for us to improve and be competitive - and anyone who has done what he has done against Australia I've got a lot of respect for.

"Beefy's probably an inspiration to me on how to take on Australia. He has been a big influence, not just on bowling but also his mentality on English cricket and on the importance of the Ashes.

"Jimmy's a great friend of mine. I've been lucky to have bowled at the other end and if it wasn't for him I wouldn't have as many wickets."

MOST TEST WICKETS FOR ENGLAND

James Anderson 487

Ian Botham 383

Stuart Broad 379