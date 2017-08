Challenger Limited has lifted its full-year profit by 21 per cent to $398 million, while its revenue has risen almost nine per cent to $1.97 billion.

Challenger Limited has boosted full-year statutory profit 21.3 per cent to $397.6 million, thanks to strong growth in assets under management.

The company's revenue from ordinary activities for the 12 months to June 30 rose 8.8 per cent to $1.97 billion, up from $1.81 billion the previous year.

It declared a final, fully franked, dividend of 17.5 cents per share, up one cent, lifting its total dividend by two cents to 34.5 cent.