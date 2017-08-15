The federal government is reportedly preparing to challenge up to five Labor MPs over their citizenship credentials.

Labor may be next to feel the heat over federal parliament's citizenship imbroglio, with the government said to be preparing to challenge up to five opposition MPs to prove they were properly elected.

The coalition appears willing to use its numbers to challenge Labor MPs Justine Keay, Susan Lamb, Brendan O'Connor, Maria Vamvakinou and Tony Zappia on the grounds they've not done enough to end doubts over their bona fides, News Corp Australia reports.

News of the move follows Monday's revelation by Deputy Prime Minister Baranaby Joyce, who told parliament he received advice last week from the NZ high commission that he could be a citizen of that country through his father, who emigrated to Australian in 1947.

The government has received legal advice from the solicitor-general which suggests Mr Joyce would not be found to be disqualified under section 44 of the Australian Constitution and would not have to resign as the Member for New England.

However, the High Court will now consider his future along with that of Nationals senator Matt Canavan, former Greens Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts.

The outcome of Mr Joyce's case could deal a massive blow to the coalition's one-seat majority.

News Corp says the expectation the government will scrutinise the opposition MPs is a result of suspicions Labor encouraged its Labour allies in New Zealand to raise questions about Mr Joyce's citizenship.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten on Monday declined an offer by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to "nominate any Labor members or senators whose circumstances may raise questions under section 44 of the constitution" so the parliament can also refer those matters to the High Court.