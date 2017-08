Increased tensions around North Korea and concerns over subdued wage growth are likely to have dragged consumer confidence down in the past week.

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell 1.8 per cent to 111.7 in the week to August 13, dipping below the low-term average of 112.9.

Three out of the five sub-indices posted declines, with consumer sentiment towards current economic conditions down six per cent on the back of the prior week's more than 10 per cent fall.