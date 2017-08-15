North Queensland coach Paul Green is hopeful Te Maire Martin and Lachlan Coote will be fit for an injury hit Cowboys' Saturday NRL clash with Cronulla.

North Queensland coach Paul Green says he won't be able to confirm his injury-hit Cowboys side for Saturday night's NRL clash with defending premiers Cronulla until the last minute.

But Green is confident playmaker Te Maire Martin (knee) and fullback Lachlan Coote (ankle) will prove their fitness for the home match North Queensland must win to stay in the top eight.

Green will announce his team later on Tuesday but says he won't confirm his 17 until at least Friday after forward Shaun Fensom (knee) was added to their 10-strong injury list.

The Cowboys are also still sweating on scan results for former Queensland centre Justin O'Neill (elbow) but he is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Green said he would monitor Coote and Martin after Friday's training session before confirming his side.

"They will be on a modified program on Wednesday then a full session on Friday so they have a few boxes to tick through the week," Green said of Coote and Martin.

"But medical staff are pretty confident Te Maire will be right and we will monitor Cootey."

Playmaker Michael Morgan is also expected to pass concussion protocols and run out against the Sharks.

The Cowboys won't know more until later in the week about O'Neill, who went down in last week's loss to Penrith.

"He went for scans today so at this stage we don't know but he will be out for a little while," Green said.

The Cowboys coach admitted he did not know when ex-Canberra forward Fensom would return from a knee medial ligament injury.

"Despite the disruption we are still able to compete. We just need to execute better and hopefully a little luck will go our way - we are certainly due for it," Green said.