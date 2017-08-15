Independent senator David Leyonhjelm wants to amend the Sex Discrimination Act to protect businesses opposed to same-sex marriage.

A crossbench senator wants sex discrimination laws changed to protect the "proverbial wedding cake baker" and other businesses when same-sex marriage is made legal.

'So that it won't be discriminatory for suppliers of goods and services to refuse to supply those good or services in the context of solemnising marriage," Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"The proverbial wedding cake baker, florists, other suppliers of goods and services in the context of a wedding won't be in breach of the sex discrimination act if my amendment passes."

Crossbench senator Nick Xenophon said he would wait to see the details before deciding on a position.

"I think principles of non-discrimination are very important," he said.