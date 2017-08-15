The central bank considered a rising Australian dollar and household credit growth as it decided in August to keep interet rates on hold at 1.5 per cent.

A high Australian dollar, rising housing debt and slow income growth were among the reasons the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at its last meeting.

The RBA board noted the Australian dollar had risen to levels not seen since 2015 and that a further appreciation of the exchange rate would likely lead to lower than forecast inflation and economic activity than currently forecast, minutes from the central bank's August meeting show.

The board also noted house prices continue to grow strongly in Sydney and Melbourne and although growth in lending to investors had eased, overall housing credit growth had continued to outpace the slow growth in household incomes.

Following the 1130 AEST release the Australian dollar has lifted, rising as high as 78.77 US cents, and was trading at 78.73 US cents at 1147 AEST, up from 78.69 US cents at Monday's close.